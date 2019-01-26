Heated exchange outside of SC school district board meeting included threat to kill and shoving, incident reports say

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Following a heated Richland 2 School District Board meeting where members sought more answers to the board chair’s more than $51,000 in ethics fines, an incident report obtained from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Friday detail how tensions grew after the meeting was over.
Two separate incident reports filed on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23, respectively, are heavily redacted but were after a heated board meeting where Richland 2 Board Chair Amelia McKie was asked to resign because of the ethics violations.
Both reports state that threats were made, one of the people involved shoved another, disrespectful name-calling, and physical threats were also made.
The report filed on Jan. 22 says that complaining party, who was at the meeting with her sister, would also like to press charges of simple assault on the subject who "pushed Ms. [name redacted] with her hands and proceeded to yell obscene language at her and threated at both of them. In this report, it says “Ms. Mcleod stated she was in fear for her safety by Ms. [name redacted]'s actions and words.”
In the second report, filed on Jan. 23, the complainant said that the subject “became extremely aggressive and volatile” toward them and “approached him by getting in his face, calling him [redacted] along with other offensive words as well as she threatened to kill him.” She had to be restrained once by Richland 2 security officers while inside the meeting as they attempted to leave, the second report says the man was approached again by the woman in the parking lot. She was then restrained a second time.
“[sic] stated she was verbally disrespectful to him and others, even punching an unnamed victim in her chest area,” the report’s narrative says. “Per C/V, he does not want the subject to try and harm him or anyone in his family. C/V is concerned about the subject possibly approaching him again in a volatile and confrontational manner.”
Both reports indicate that each party is fearful of the other’s potential actions because of the events that night.
You can see the reports here:
