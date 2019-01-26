Gamecocks come up short against Oklahoma State in SEC-Big 12 matchup

STILLWATER, OK (WIS) - South Carolina was able to overcome a 12-point deficit in their contest against Oklahoma State, but the Cowboys were able to hold off Frank Martin and the Gamecocks 74-70.
There were 22 lead changes and 10 ties in this contest between the two teams.
Chris Silva led the Gamecocks with 15 points and nine rebounds in the loss. AJ Lawson provided the team with 12 points while Keyshawn Bryant finished with 10.
Oklahoma State’s Thomas Dziagwa led all scorers with 19 points.
The Gamecocks (10-9) have now lost two of their last three. They will host top-ranked Tennessee on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
