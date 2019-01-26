FIRST ALERT: Tuesday is an Alert Day for rain and possible flakes

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! Tuesday is an Alert Day. We’re tracking scattered showers and the possibility of a few flakes.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tuesday is an Alert Day.
· A fast-moving cold front will bring scattered showers to the Midlands (50% chance).
· A few flakes could mix in as some cold weather moves in.
· No accumulations are expected at this time, but we’ll keep an eye on it.
· Most of this event will be rain.
· Highs will be in the 50s, then lows will sink into the 20s and 30s into Wednesday morning.
· If any moisture is lingering around Wednesday morning, some slick spots could develop.
First Alert Weather Story:
A cold front will slide through the Midlands Tuesday evening. Scattered showers are in your forecast, with rain chances around 50%. Most of this event will likely be rain. However, we’ll have to watch it closely.
A few flakes are possible as this cold front quickly moves through the area. Keep in mind that any flakes will all depend on the cold weather moving in behind the front. Some of our forecast models have hinted at the cold air chasing the rain, meaning that most of the precipitation might be east of the area by the time that the deepest of the cold weather moves in. So, we’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you.
High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Tuesday. Temperatures will sink into the upper 20s and lower 30s late Tuesday night.
If there is any lingering moisture on the ground as the temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s Wednesday morning, there could be some slick spots on the roads.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.