First Alert Forecast: Tracking sunshine, then looking ahead to rain and possible flakes

Tuesday is an Alert Day. A cold front will slide through the Midlands Tuesday evening. Scattered showers are in your forecast, with rain chances around 50%. Most of this event will likely be rain. However, we’ll have to watch it closely. A few flakes are possible as this cold front quickly moves through the area. Keep in mind that any flakes will all depend on the cold weather moving in behind the front. Some of our forecast models have hinted at the cold air chasing the rain, meaning that most of the precipitation might be east of the area by the time that the deepest of the cold weather moves in. So, we’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Tuesday. Temperatures will sink into the upper 20s and lower 30s late Tuesday night.