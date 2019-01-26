First Alert Forecast: Tracking sunshine, then looking ahead to rain and possible flakes

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We’re tracking sunshine for your weekend, then rain and possible flakes early next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Sunshine is expected for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s.
· We’ll see highs in the upper 50s Monday and Tuesday.
· Tuesday is an Alert Day.
· A cold front brings scattered showers to the Midlands Tuesday (50% chance). A few flakes could mix in, but we have several days to fine tune the forecast.
· Highs will sink into the mid 40s next Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your late Friday night and Saturday morning, bundle up! We’re expecting temperatures to sink into the mid to upper 20s. Make sure you think about your pets and elderly neighbors.
This weekend, make sure you have your sunglasses. More sunshine is expected Saturday and Sunday, courtesy of high pressure over the area. A few more clouds are possible on Sunday, but no rain is expected at this time. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s this weekend.
Highs will climb into the upper 50s early next week. Then, we’re going to see another big change to our temperatures all because of a cold front.
Tuesday is an Alert Day. A cold front will slide through the Midlands Tuesday evening. Scattered showers are in your forecast, with rain chances around 50%. Most of this event will likely be rain. However, we’ll have to watch it closely. A few flakes are possible as this cold front quickly moves through the area. Keep in mind that any flakes will all depend on the cold weather moving in behind the front. Some of our forecast models have hinted at the cold air chasing the rain, meaning that most of the precipitation might be east of the area by the time that the deepest of the cold weather moves in. So, we’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Tuesday. Temperatures will sink into the upper 20s and lower 30s late Tuesday night.
If there is any lingering moisture on the ground as the temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s Wednesday morning, there could be some slick spots on the roads. High temperatures will only reach the mid 40s Wednesday afternoon and again on Thursday.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Lows in the 20s. Winds: W 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny, Cool. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. A Little Milder. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.
Monday: Sun & Clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
