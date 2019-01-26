First Alert Forecast: Sunny, Great Weekend Gives Way To Alert Day Tuesday

Alert Day Tuesday: A strong cold front moves into the state by Tuesday. This will bring scattered showers and rain late Tuesday afternoon into the night. The front will move through quickly and bring much colder air into the Southeast. This is a major shot of Arctic air that will drop into the U.S. We’ll have to wait and see if the Jetstream brings that cold air deep into the south. Nevertheless, we’ll see colder air for the last half of the week. There could be enough cold air as the front passes to have a very brief chance of rain/snow mix late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.