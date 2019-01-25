Tenants file lawsuit against Columbia Housing Authority for breach of contract, negligence

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the Columbia Housing Authority after two residents were found dead and more than 400 residents were displaced from their apartments.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Richland County by two tenants of Allen Benedict Court Apartments. It alleges that tenants of the complex have “experienced suspected or known leaks of gas in their apartment for months or years at Allen Benedict Court.” The lawsuit goes on to say that appliances in the apartment were “poorly maintained and not timely or properly repaired for replaced for months or years, resulting in repeated and ongoing known and suspected gas leaks in a substantial number of apartments.”
Ultimately, the plaintiffs believe the Columbia Housing Authority was negligent, in violation of the S.C. Residential Landlord and Tenant Act, and in breach of warranty and contract
On Friday, Columbia Fire determined that the Columbia Housing Authority was in violation of the International Fire Code. Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins also sent a letter to the Columbia Housing Authority stating the conditions at the apartment “constitute a clear and imminent threat to human life.”
City councilman Moe Baddourah spoke exclusively to WIS on Thursday and stated that the CHA executive director should resign from the position following these discoveries.
The plaintiffs of the lawsuit are seeking actual and punitive damages from the Columbia Housing Authority.
