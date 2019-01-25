Tackling Rosewood ‘racetracks’, city officials look at proposals for traffic calming from neighbors

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The time is now: that’s the message from neighbors in Columbia’s Rosewood community to city leaders. And there is some movement from city officials as they look over a very specific list from neighbors for where they’d like to see new traffic calming measures.
WIS spoke to Michele Huggins, the President of the South Kilbourne Neighborhood Association, after she and other neighbors met with city leaders last week. Huggins is one of the residents at the forefront of the collective push to address speeding in Rosewood.
“We have a lot more people who want to be involved and they’re willing to be vocal,” Huggins said. “We need this done. We need this taken care of.”
The group met with Columbia Police and city officials last week to lay out some potential areas where traffic calming measures could be implemented. Some of the main thoroughfares had to be reclassified before that could happen. It’s an issue WIS covered extensively last year when residents began complaining after a major accident put a car through a neighbor’s house. Now, neighbors are proposing four-way stops at South Holly Street and Montgomery Avenue, as well as South Bonham Road and Harvard Avenue.
“They feel like some of the main thoroughfares are like racetracks,” said House District 72 Representative Seth Rose. “I am gonna work with DOT when the community comes together and firmly says, ‘Here’s where we want speed humps, here’s where we want four-way stops.’ If it is a state road, I’m going to work with DOT to make it happen.”
Rose is referring to state-maintained roads versus city-maintained roads. Some roads, which were labeled as “farm to market” roads, were reclassified, which means the city can now implement traffic-calming measures. In those long stretches of roadway, some maintained by the city and some by SCDOT – some neighbors want to see those spots broken up with speed bumps. Almost all of them begin from Rosewood Drive and snake south towards Memorial Stadium and Jim Hamilton L.B. Owens Airport. But, some neighbors are worried about the noise of speed bumps right outside their houses.
“You have some people who will say, ‘We don’t want a speed hump at all.’ But we’ve got to do something,” Huggins said. “We can’t sit back anymore. It’s to that point. We can’t sit back and not do something. And we’ve asked the city now – ‘hey we need your help we need this taken care of.”
Once the city reviews the proposal and comes up with a plan, those neighbors who would see speed humps or four-way stops in their front yard will get a knock on the door. Huggins said every neighbor’s voice matters.
There’s not a firm timeline for the city to come back to neighbors with their plan, but there will be a public input portion once they get it.
