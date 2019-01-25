Tackling Rosewood ‘racetracks’, city officials look at proposals for traffic calming from neighbors

Rose is referring to state-maintained roads versus city-maintained roads. Some roads, which were labeled as “farm to market” roads, were reclassified, which means the city can now implement traffic-calming measures. In those long stretches of roadway, some maintained by the city and some by SCDOT – some neighbors want to see those spots broken up with speed bumps. Almost all of them begin from Rosewood Drive and snake south towards Memorial Stadium and Jim Hamilton L.B. Owens Airport. But, some neighbors are worried about the noise of speed bumps right outside their houses.