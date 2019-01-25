Suspect wanted in Kershaw Co. after breaking into auto dealership

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department needs your help identifying a suspect who broke into an automobile dealership.
According to the photos taken from surveillance footage, the suspect was wearing a dark-colored coat with dark pants, dark shoes, and a dark-colored hat. Officials did not release what was taken from the dealership.
If you have any information about this suspect’s identity, please call Investigator David Miller at 803-425-1512.
You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
