Study ranks SC No. 2 in the country for worst drivers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new study shows South Carolina drivers are among the worst in the country.
According to the study from QuoteWizard.com, the Palmetto State ranks No. 2 in the country for worst drivers, just behind Maine.
Nebraska, California and North Dakota round out the top five. North Carolina came in at No. 18.
The study shows Michigan has the best drivers.
Quote Wizard said S.C. was ranked No. 2 because it says nearly half of the deadly crashes involve drunk driving.
The group said it came up with its results by adding weighted means of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, citations and deaths.
