Sneak Preview: Craft Axes Throwing opens in Columbia

Are you ready for an adrenaline rush? Craft Axes Throwing is opening it’s doors (so watch out!) on January 31st to fulfill all your axe-throwing needs.
The huge space located in the Vista has a second story, a var, and 14 different axe throwing lanes. Director of Marketing Trent Larkins said, “we’re so excited to opening in January, and what better place than Columbia? We have people coming in as young as 10-years-old coming in to throw.” Those age 18 or younger have to have a guardian with them to throw, but everyone signs waivers.
The bar on the first floor, located right under the amazing big screen television, will host tons of local and domestic brews and is available for safe sipping while you play. “Safety is a huge concern for us," Larkins noted. “All of axe-perts, what we call our employees here, go through a strict training process about how much alcohol to serve. We give them the power if they see a group being rowdy to tell them to stop and leave at any time.”
The axe throwing itself can be played many ways with many different sized groups, even rented for private parties, and it’s quite a rush! Two different axes hang in the lanes - one you can throw with one hand (more difficult) and the larger one you throw with two hands (the typical style.) With different styles of game play, all noted on every stall, you really can’t lose out on any fun. “The most popular is the high score – which the best way to describe is a mix between darts and bowling – bowling because you have a bunch of different lanes, and darts because you have a target.”
The space opens on January 31st, but you can start booking your spots right now! Happy throwing!
