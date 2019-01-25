Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-20 West

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 28-year-old man died after being involved in a multi-vehicle collision on January 8, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts announced Jonathan Clegg of McCormick was one of the drivers involved in the collision, which happened in the westbound lanes near the Fairfield Road exit around 2:30 p.m. that day.
Clegg was taken from the scen of the accident to a nearby hospital to be treated. He died on Thursaday just before 3 p.m.
Watts said Clegg died of blunt force trauma injuries to the head received in the collision.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.
