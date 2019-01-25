RCSD makes arrest in homicide of 5-year-old child

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in connection with the homicide of a 5-year-old child.
Richland County investigators were contacted by the Richland County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday, Jan. 22 concerning an unresponsive 5-year-old child who had been rushed by ambulance to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital from Overland Drive.
The child had severe bruising throughout his body and was pronounced dead at the hospital, deputies said. The investigation revealed that the child was under the care of his biological father on Overland Drive.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the boy as Jaiden Hammond. Coroner Watts said the autopsy revealed the child had significant injuries on his head and body that resulted in his death.
On Friday, Jan. 25, the State Law Enforcement Division Fugitive Team arrested 37-year-old Michael Cornelius Gamble in Manning, S.C.
“This is a heartbreaking case,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said. “We will ensure the father is held responsible. To parents, who are overwhelmed with your children, please reach out to us. We have plenty of resources that can help prevent a tragic outcome like this one.”
Gamble is charged with homicide by child abuse and will be transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
