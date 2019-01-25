Political No Show: SC Reps skip out on meeting regarding $1,000 rebate

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - If you ask the SCE&G customers, they say it comes down to typical crooked politician behavior. If you ask the politicians, they say, it’s all just a misunderstanding. But either way, as of right now, that $1,000 rebate from Dominion is still off the table.
If you blinked, you might have missed it.
Within 59 seconds, the Public Service Commission briefing where legislators were supposed to fight to get back the $1,000 Dominion rebate was over. Although representatives called for the meeting, there wasn’t a politician in sight.
“I’ve never seen a scheduled hearing like this that’s canceled after members of the public have shown up,” said Tom Clements, an intervenor with Friends of the Earth.
Representative Wendell Gilliard and Representative Jerry Govan were on the filing for today as the politicians who requested the meeting. Representative Leon Howard was on the original submission. None of those legislators were in the room today and it’s safe to say that SCE&G customers who’ve been along for this ride weren’t pleased.
“I’ve never counted on it,” SCE&G customer Doris Fletcher said. “Because I know how crooked they are. I’ve had many calls asking me, ‘When am I going to get $1,000?’ I said ‘Honey, you’re not gonna get $1,000.’ I said ‘Call your representative or call SCE&G, the scammer, or either Dominion, because we’re not gonna get any money.’”
But Govan said this all comes down to rules. During a phone interview, he said that Representative Howard found out their appearance could cause an ethics violation, so they all decided to cancel the briefing.
“We are committed, and certainly, we want to apologize for those who appeared today looking for those same answers,” Govan said.
While customers are still stuck with the bill for the failed VC Summer Construction costs, most of them have lost hope in the people who took an oath to look out for their best interests.
“If you’ve got a penny, you better lay it to the side,” Fletcher said. “Because they’re going to want it back, plus interest.“
We reached out to Representative Gilliard and haven’t yet gotten a response. When we called Representative Howard’s office around 3:30 Thursday afternoon, we were told he’d already gone home for the day.
A resolution has been filed and supported by several other representatives that is requesting Dominion honor their offer of a $1,000 rebate.
