Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck at car wash in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck at a car wash in Orangeburg.
Troopers said the incident happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday at Little Zo’s Car Wash on Russell Street. They say a driver was pulling out of one of the car wash stations when they lost control and hit the pedestrian.
Neither the name of the driver nor the victim’s name have been released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.