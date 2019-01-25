Lung cancer survivor challenges you to test your home for radon before it’s too late

Nicholas Jarrett, an operations manager with Greenville Radon Specialist says, “Over an extended period of time, the exposure levels can possibly cause lung cancer. So, the more radon that there is over a longer period of time, the higher the risk is for gaining lung cancer from that. We recommend that everyone has their home tested and if you do have elevated levels then there’s nothing you can do about the past, but we do recommend that you get it mitigated below the EPA Action Level, which is 4.0 pCi/L.”