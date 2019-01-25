LR5 discusses new elementary school design plan with public during drop-in meeting

CHAPIN, SC (WIS) - A meeting was held Thursday night by Lexington-Richland Five leaders at the Center for Advanced Technical Studies in Chapin to discuss future plans for the new elementary school they are building.
Leaders are looking to build it off Amicks Ferry Road near Lake Tide Drive.
The meeting was a drop-in style event “to provide an opportunity to review and discuss individually with representatives the proposed design plans for Elementary School 13," said School District Five School Board Chairman Robert Gantt. "Another purpose of the meeting is to gather information from the public on questions or concerns.”
However, some residents in the area like Don Gilbert have concerns about building the school there.
“Right now, the elementary schools in our area are slapped full,” he said. “It’s loaded. We just have to have some expansion.”
The district said part of their long term solution to address overcrowding in the area is to build the new elementary school. For now, the district believes the short-term solution is Phase II of the enrollment freeze, which is currently placed Chapin Elementary.
That means any new families who move into the attendance zones for Chapin Elementary will be reassigned to a different school.
“We have a need, that’s the main thing. We have elementary schools in the same general attendance area, that are bursting into seams,” Gantt said. “Amicks Ferry is a long road. It’s got a long history, but there has been some improvements to it. Still doesn’t have great shoulders and ditches close by and we see that and the Department of Transportation sees it and we’ll have to do all we can do around that school site to make it safe.”
Many residents wanted to know why the district wouldn’t just look into changing zoning lines rather than implementing an enrollment freeze. The district said, because the new elementary school is coming, they’d have to revisit the lines again once it’s built.
Engineers said the plan is for the two-story school to hold 750 students. There will be 24 classrooms on the first floor and 14 on the second along with flexible teaching space.
Some parents said they’re excited to have a brand new school nearby.
“In my opinion, the other two elementary schools in Chapin are already really overcrowded and the idea to me of bussing a student all the way to Irmo is crazy,” Maggie Davis, a Chapin resident said.
Some residents, however, raise concerns about placing a school on an already busy road.
“The people that voted putting the school here don’t live down the Amicks Ferry corridor,” Leslie Connor said. “They don’t travel it daily. Some of us travel it three to four times a day, we’re constantly seeing speeders, accidents, etcetera.”
Engineers said they are planning to widen the road, add in left turn lanes, along with deceleration and acceleration lanes to ease the transition from Amicks Ferry Road to the school.
Officials said the groundbreaking for the school can be expected around Summer of 2019.
For more information on the new elementary school, including updates and videos as well as what was covered at the meeting, click here.
