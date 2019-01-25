Former USC quarterback to help Midlands organization in the fight against ALS

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - One Midlands organization is looking to spread hope in the fight against ALS, and a former University of South Carolina quarterback is helping them do it.
Erik Kimrey is the head coach for Hammond football and has led his team to 10 state championships.
Not long after the 2017 winning season, Kimrey says he lost both his Aunt Christie and his grandmother to ALS. The progressive neurological disease attacks the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, eventually affecting a person’s ability to speak, move, eat and breathe.
Right now, there is no cure, but Kimrey is one of many hoping to change that.
“I think that it’s a disease that people don’t have a lot of awareness about, but it affects a lot of families. So if you see this and maybe it’s affected you or your’re interested, it would be a great thing to give to because I really feel like we’re making a difference,” Kimrey said.
That’s why Kimrey will be the guest speaker at the ALS Association’s HOPE Breakfast in Cayce next Tuesday. It will start at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.
You can get more information from the ALS Association of South Carolina on their website here.
