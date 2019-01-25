First Alert Forecast: Carolina Sunshine All Weekend!

Cool, Dry and Sunshine All Weekend!
High pressure will rule the forecast over the next several days! A weak cold front moves through by mid-evening…this will reinforce the colder and drier air overhead. Highs will generally be in the 50s with overnight Lows in the 20s.
Our next chance of showers comes in by Tuesday then much colder air arrives by the middle to next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Super winter weekend with sunshine, cool and dry conditions
- Rain chance won’t be here until Tuesday of next week
- Much colder conditions middle of NEXT week
Forecast:
Today: Sunny and cool. Highs Lower 50s
Tonight: Clear, cold. Lows Middle 20s
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs Lower to Middle 50s
