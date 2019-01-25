CPD: Man arrested after attacking 62-year-old woman with knife

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A man wanted for attempted criminal sexual conduct has been arrested in Georgia on unrelated charges.
Joe Fripp is accused of punching a 62-year-old woman in the face during the attempted on the 1000 block of Elmwood Avenue on November 3, 2018, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Officials say Fripp is also accused of threatening the woman with a knife if she didn’t comply with his demands.
Authorities say a security guard heard the woman in distress in the area. When he arrived, he found Fripp choking the partially dressed woman. The guard tried to apprehend the man, but Fripp ran away.
The woman was later treated by medics for extensive injuries.
Fripp has been charged with first-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct, first-degree battery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
