CHA in violation of fire code since 2015, Columbia Fire officials say

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Housing Authority has been in violation of the International Fire Code since 2015, according to Columbia Fire Department officials.
Officials said that the Columbia Fire Department last inspected Allen Benedict Court Apartments in 2014- one year prior to the International Fire Code being updated to reflect the requirement of carbon monoxide detectors in units with a fuel burning appliance.
The Fire Code states that Carbon Monoxide detectors are required.
The CHA says it has no response at this time and will wait for a full report from the Columbia Fire Department.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.