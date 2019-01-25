CHA attorney updates on Allen Benedict apartment residents’ living situations

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A private meeting was held at the Cecil Tillis Center for all Allen Benedict Court residents who have been displaced after gas leaks were detected in the Columbia complex.
Columbia Housing Authority Attorney Bob Coble will provide an update Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Cecil Tillis Center.
The leaks were detected after two people in the complex were found dead Thursday Jan 17.
One resident told WIS that the Columbia Housing Authority is giving them the option to either take section eight housing or go back to public housing.
