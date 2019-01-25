CHA attorney updates on Allen Benedict apartment residents’ living situations

CHA attorney updates on Allen Benedict apartment residents’ living situations
By WIS News 10 Staff | January 25, 2019 at 1:38 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 3:15 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A private meeting was held at the Cecil Tillis Center for all Allen Benedict Court residents who have been displaced after gas leaks were detected in the Columbia complex.

Columbia Housing Authority Attorney Bob Coble will provide an update Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Cecil Tillis Center. You can watch LIVE here.

WATCH LIVE: CHA attorney to update on Allen Benedict apartment residents' living situations.

Posted by WIS TV on Friday, January 25, 2019

The leaks were detected after two people in the complex were found dead Thursday Jan 17.

One resident told WIS that the Columbia Housing Authority is giving them the option to either take section eight housing or go back to public housing.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.