Blythewood student receives perfect ACT score on first try

BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WIS) - A Blythewood High junior is all smiles after coming away with the best score possible after taking the ACT.
Adrienne Luedicke received a perfect score of 36 after taking the ACT for the first time ever.
“I did absolutely nothing to prepare,” Adrienne said. I bought an ACT workbook and didn’t touch it. So, I kind of went in blind.”
Adrienne currently has a 5.0 grade-point average, is taking four AP classes, and is a First Lieutenant in Blythewood High JROTC. However, she wasn’t completely confident going into the test.
“Definitely, I was unsure throughout the entire thing,” Adrienne said. “Specifically, the science section.”
After receiving her score, Adrienne and her family were in shock. However, that shock turned to joy shortly after.
“I saw it and I showed my mom and we both just started screaming,” Adrienne said. “I definitely cried.”
Adrienne hopes to go to college in Germany after graduating.
