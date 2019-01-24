Third Orangeburg Co. robbery suspect arrested by Calhoun Co. deputies

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A third man involved in a December 2018 robbery that took place in Cope has been arrested.
Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department said 19-year-old Markese Wilson worked with Marquise Berry and Trey Gadson to steal several items from the home including a camera, a handgun, a four-wheeler, and other items that amounted to $10,000 collectively.
Berry and Gadson were previously arrested during a drug and weapons bust in Orangeburg. They were later charged for the Cope burglary.
Wilson has been denied bond on Thursday.
