Text of South Carolina governor’s State of the State address

Access to the Grand Strand was threatened by historic, rising floodwaters poised to overtake, washout and destroy the roads and bridges into Myrtle Beach, and they did. In addition, the threat of an environmental catastrophe was now on our doorstep with the certain over-topping of the closed Santee Cooper ash pond on the edge of the Waccamaw in Conway. Thus, began a remarkable feat of cooperation, engineering, science, hydrology, technology and collaboration. Four foot tall barriers were built on both sides of US 501 at Conway, saving that vital highway from certain flooding and breech. A four foot aqua-dam was erected surrounding the eight-acre ash ponds to keep potentially deadly coal ash and toxins from flowing into the Waccamaw River and the Winyah watershed, all the way to Georgetown. And potential breeches along US 378 and state highway 9 were blunted.