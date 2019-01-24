Talk of the Town: Have a jazzy night this Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A world class solo artist will perform The Great American Songbook Friday evening at the Newberry Opera House. Robert Gardiner is the director of the South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble. He is pleased to announce Chris Potter will perform with the South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble.
Gardiner says Potter has emerged as a leading light of his generation. Down Beat magazine called him “One of the most studied and copied saxophonists on the planet.” And Jazz Times identified him as “a figure of international renown.”
Potter is a world renowned jazz musician with nine Grammy nominations. He lives in New York but is a 1989 graduate of Dreher High School in Columbia and is coming home to help launch the inaugural season for the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble.
The Newberry Opera House says, “Potter’s impressive discography includes 15 albums as a leader, as well as sideman appearances on more than 100 albums. He has performed or recorded with many of the leading names in jazz and will be performing here with the Jazz Masterworks Ensemble under the direction of Dr. Robert Gardiner.”
A clip from the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble’s last concert at the Newberry Opera House can be watched here. This one was with Wycliffe Gordon.
Chris Potter & SC Jazz is sponsored by SC Jazz Foundation. Learn more at the SC Jazz website.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.