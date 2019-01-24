SC for ED to hold Money Matters Lobby Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - With education being one of the primary focal points of Gov. Henry McMaster’s agenda heading into his first elected term as the state’s top lawmakers, teachers from across the state want their voices heard.

On January 29, SC for ED will be at the South Carolina State House for Money Matters Lobby Day. During the event, teachers will request meetings with elected officials about the importance of budgeting salary increases for teacher.

Teachers will also speak to lawmakers about additional funding for schools.

The event is scheduled to take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

