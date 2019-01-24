Presidential hopeful Warren makes stop in Palmetto State

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Elizabeth Warren made a stop in Columbia on Wednesday night.
The presidential hopeful was in the Palmetto State as one of many stops ahead of early presidential primaries and caucuses. Warren recently announced her bid to run for president in 2020.
On Wednesday, she discussed issues with members of the community in a town-hall style event at Columbia College.
For Warren, the trip to Columbia was pretty satisfying.
"I like Columbia, South Carolina, that's a crowd that's ready to go and that's what we need. That's how we're going to make real change in this country. It's going to be person to person, people who are fired up, who are ready for change, and are willing to work to make that change."
Sen. Warren will next travel to Las Vegas for an organizing event.
