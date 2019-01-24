Organizations to host water drive for Denmark residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - With residents in Denmark still seeing rust-colored water in their homes, two Midlands organizations are working together to provide them with clean water.
Hometown Projects and Capgemini Columbia are holding a water drive from February 4-8 at Segra Park. Those who wish to donate are encouraged to bring sealed bottles of water of any size to the drop-off location.
Once all of the water is collected, it will be dropped off at 199 Coker Avenue on February 10.
Anyone who wishes to donate can also send Walmart E-Gift Cards or donations through Paypal to contact@htpsc.org. Residents can also send funds using Cash App to $HomeTownProject.
For more information, visit the Hometown Projects website.
