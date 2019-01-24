One person dead in single-vehicle Kershaw Co. accident

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - One person has died after an accident in Kershaw County Thursday morning.
The accident happened around 12:35 a.m. and involved one vehicle, SCHP troopers said. They say that an SUV was going south on Longtown Road when it ran off the road and overturned.
The driver of the vehicle died. Troopers say the driver was wearing a seatbelt. Their identity has not yet been released.
No other injuries were reported.
