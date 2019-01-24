LR5 discuss new elementary school design plan with the public during a drop-in meeting

CHAPIN, SC (WIS) - Lexington-Richland Five school district leaders want to hear from you about the new elementary school being built in Chapin.
Architects and engineers will be available to discuss design plans for Lexington-Richland School District Five’s new elementary school during a public information meeting being held Thursday night.
The drop-in style event will be held 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Center for Advanced Technical Studies 916 Mt. Vernon Church Road. The planned location for School District Five’s Elementary School 13 is on Amicks Ferry Road in Chapin, S.C.
"As we've said before, the purpose of this meeting is to provide an opportunity to review and discuss individually with representatives the proposed design plans for Elementary School 13," said School District Five School Board Chairman Robert Gantt. "Another purpose of the meeting is to gather information from the public on questions or concerns. Personnel from the design firm will be available to answer questions and discuss the project with interested members of the public individually."
Here's what to expect:
- Architects and engineers with the project will be available to answer questions from members of the public about the new school design.
- The drop-in type event will include displays for viewing and discussion with designers.
- In addition to architects and engineers being available to answer questions, members of the public will have the opportunity to provide written comments and questions.
- Members of the public who can not attend the event may visit the project website to submit input through the online comment card, which will be posted after the meeting through January 31.
- Written comments and questions will be reviewed for patterns, and questions will be answered in a Frequently Asked Questions document that will be posted on the website in February.
For more information on the new elementary school, including updates and videos as well as what will be covered at the meeting, click here.
WIS will update after the meeting.
