First Alert Forecast: Tracking sunshine and cool temps in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We’re tracking more sunshine and cool temperatures in your First Alert Forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s tonight under clear skies. Winds will be a bit breezy at times from the northwest early.
· Sunshine is expected Friday through your weekend. Highs will be in the 50s.
· We’ll see highs in the upper 50s by early next week.
· A cold front brings a few showers to the Midlands Tuesday (30% chance).
· Highs will sink into the mid 40s next Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect clear and cold conditions. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 30s. Bundle up at the bus stop in the morning. Winds will be a bit breezy at times early.
On Friday, a weak cold front will slide through the Midlands, giving way to another push of cooler weather through the area. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 20s overnight. We’ll see plenty of sunshine.
More sunshine is expected Saturday and Sunday courtesy of high pressure over the area. A few more clouds are possible on Sunday, but no rain is expected at this time. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s this weekend.
Highs will climb into the upper 50s to near 60 early next week. Then, another cold front will slide in by Tuesday. A few showers are possible Tuesday. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast. Right now, rain chances are around 30%.
Behind the front, temperatures will drop significantly, falling into the mid 40s by Wednesday and Thursday.
Tonight: Clear, Cold and Breezy at Times. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: NW 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W/NW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny, Cool. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W 5 mph.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. A Little Milder. Highs in the mid 50s.
