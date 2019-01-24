FIRST ALERT: Alert day until noon for heavy rain, big improvements later

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Widespread rain with areas of heavy rain, along with isolated thunderstorms will continue through mid-morning before ending by noon. A strong cold front will move through the state today and will push all the rain off to the East and bring in cooler temperatures. Breezy today with gusts up to 30 mph.
High pressure moves back into the Southeast Friday into the weekend. A second cold front moves through late Friday night, this will come in dry and just act a back-up for drier/cooler air.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert this morning for Heavy Rain through Noon
- Mild with Highs in the Lower 60s
- Drier and cooler Friday through the weekend
Forecast:
Today: Rain and isolated thunderstorm through Noon, then clearing, breezy. Highs Lower 60s. Rain chance 100% before Noon.
Tonight: Clear. Lows Lower 30s
Friday and Saturday: Sunny and cool. Highs Lower 50s
Sunday: Sunny. Highs Middle 50s
