FBI: Correctional officer stabbed inmate multiple times, coerced coworkers to mislead investigators

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A former correctional officer at Kirkland Correctional Institute was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stabbing an inmate several times two years ago and persuading coworkers to give misleading information to investigators, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
According to a federal indictment, 28-year-old Jarrell Boyan used a knife to stab the inmate “under circumstances that willfully deprived the inmate of his Constitutional right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.”
The indictment also said Boyan persuaded other officers to give false and misleading information to officials about events surrounding the incident.
“This cruel act, as alleged, erodes public confidence in law enforcement, who are supposed to protect and serve all our citizens. These violent deprivations of a Constitutional right will always be a high priority for the FBI,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Norris. United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon stated, “Violent crime is a priority for us, including violence happening inside our state’s correctional institutions. Our law enforcement partners are crucial in weeding out those who would use their positions of authority to violate another’s civil rights.”
Boyan has been charged with deprivation of rights under color of law and obstruction of justice.
