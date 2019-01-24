Authorities: Mother tries to hide drugs while deputies attempt to save 8-month-old son’s life

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur mother was arrested for negligent homicide after her 8-month-old son died Wednesday.
Authorities say Lacey Blount, 26, admitted to using methamphetamine and marijuana while caring for the baby.
She also told detectives she tried to hide the drugs in the home while deputies were distracted attempting to perform life-saving measures on the baby, according to Kim Myers, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of the 8-month-old not breathing on Eunice Street in Sulphur around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23. The baby was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives found marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the home.
Blount was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of negligent homicide, possession of CDS I, possession of CDS II, obstruction of justice, and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Judge Ron Ware set bond at $12,000.
The cause of death is pending the coroner’s investigation.
Det. Keeba Barber is the lead investigator on this case.
