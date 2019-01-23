Work orders reveal complaints over gas leaks, odors at Allen Benedict Court apartments

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Thousands of work orders filed by residents of Allen Benedict Court apartments in 2018 reveal a host of maintenance issues along with a dozen complaints about gas leaks and odors across the 26-building complex.
The complex is the third oldest public housing complex in the nation, according to the Columbia Housing Authority.
WIS combed through thousands of work orders kept within filing cabinets by the complex’s management. In them, residents detailed reports of problems like mold, broken appliances, minor flooding, no heat or hot water and odors of gas and sewage.
Gilbert Walker, the executive director of the Columbia Housing Authority was unavailable to speak with WIS when crews arrived at his agency’s offices on Monday and Tuesday. When pressed further, Deputy Executive Director Howard Thomas escorted WIS onto the complex property and authorized the viewing of the work orders.
Amongst the thousands of work orders placed last year, nearly a dozen related specifically to gas odors and gas leaks around the property. The orders were classified as “emergency” and were all responded to the same day the order was filed. In some cases, maintenance crews recorded no gas odors or leaks to be found, while in others they replaced outdoor gas meters that had been struck by lawn mowers. Many residents also complained of ongoing issues with their gas stoves, a common denominator in many of the work orders detailing suspicious odors.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin tweeted Wednesday he is looking forward to meeting with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson to discuss the Columbia Housing Authority’s need to adequately assist displaced tenants. He also asked anyone interested in donating or helping Allen Benedict Court residents to email him directly.
