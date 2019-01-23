WATCH LIVE: SC AG Wilson to speak as part of a coalition opposing legalized marijuana

Medical Marijuana
By Tanita Gaither and Jason Raven | January 23, 2019 at 12:38 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 12:38 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Attorney General Alan Wilson will speak as part of a news conference Wednesday at 1 p.m. to voice opposition to legalized marijuana.

Wilson will be joined by the South Carolina Medical Association, state lawmakers, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina Sheriff’s Association, county sheriffs, religious leaders, and other health care professionals.

On Jan. 15, two South Carolina senators introduced a medical marijuana bill into the South Carolina Statehouse that would support the Compassion Care Act.

