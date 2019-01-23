Tenants of Allen Benedict Court apartments say they were forced to leave hotel early

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Several tenants of the Allen Benedict Court apartments say they were forced to check out of their hotel two days early after hotel management said other guests were complaining.
A group of tenants being temporarily placed at the Residence Inn in northeast Columbia tell WIS they found out Tuesday morning they would have to check out by noon rather than stay until Thursday as they were originally told.
“She went down and talked to the management and they said they had to pack their bags and be out by noon,” a relative of one of the tenants said. “She has no idea what comes next and I don’t think the Columbia Housing Authority knows either.”
The Columbia Housing Authority attempted to help the nearly 400 residents forced to evacuate their homes last Friday after the Columbia Fire Department found a significant gas leak on the property. The day before, two bodies were found in separate apartments in the same building. Their official cause of death has not been released by the coroner.
Some tenants said they were given $45 gift cards in addition to being put in a hotel for several days. However, for most, what comes next remains to be seen.
The housing authority did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding the displacement of the residents and steps it will take moving forward to secure housing for those affected.
According to the city of Columbia, city council members appoint the board members of the Columbia Housing Authority, but have no regulatory powers over the agency, as they operate separately. The Allen Benedict Court apartments are strictly overseen by the housing authority, which reports to HUDD.
During last week’s press conference, housing authority officials said a third party inspector would survey the property and present its findings to the city’s fire and police departments. Only then would a determination be made if residents were able to safely move back into their homes.
As for the residents displaced from the Residence Inn, the housing authority transported them in vans to the Tillis Center, where they worked on finding an alternative temporary solution.
U-Haul Company of South Carolina has made five facilities available to offer the 30 days free disaster relief assistance program.
Families needing more information about the program should contact the nearest participating U-Haul facility:
125 Decker Park Road
Columbia, SC 29206
(803) 699-9397
1003 Zimalcrest Drive
Columbia, SC 29210
(803) 731-0067
1037 Elmwood Ave.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 256-2499
5604 Forest Drive
Columbia, SC 29206
(803) 787-5154
8400 Two Notch Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 736-8582
