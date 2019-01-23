Talk of the Town: Are you stressed about your kids being stressed?

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Are your kids, or kids you know or work with stressed? Anxious? Depressed? Would you know if they were? This year at our annual Parent U we will be tackling the topic of Stress, Anxiety and Depression and how they affect the lives of our kids.
Jason Pittman is a pastor at Northeast Presbyterian Church on the northeast side of Columbia. He says anxiety and depression in the lives of our kids is a very real, very prominent issue.
Parent U will have two guest speakers, Laura Edwards and Audrey Mallard. They will speak on the signs, symptoms and coping skills that we need to know about to help kids navigate these issues.
The evening will include two sessions and a catered meal by Little Pigs. Childcare is available for ages 5th grade and under. Cost is $12 per adult or $20 per couple.
Cost includes program and dinner. The location for the event is Northeast Presbyterian Church at 601 Polo Road, Columbia, SC 29223.
