Students on Fort Jackson get hands-on with STEM-based learning

FORT JACKSON, SC (WIS) - Students at Pierce Terrace Elementary School on Fort Jackson spent some time on Tuesday with hands-on learning.
The kids met with members of the U.S. Corps of Engineers out of Charleston. The Corps is currently constructing a new $27 million, state-of-the-art Elementary School on the base.
Tuesday’s STEM-based event was designed to teach the students about what will go into the construction of their new school.
Several booths were set up to demonstrate tools and safety equipment, the various trades used in construction, floor planning, energy efficiency, and the environment.
The group hopes this will help the kids feel more comfortable when it comes to making the move.
“Ultimately, we want them excited about the new school they’re going into. You know change can be scary no matter how old we are. We want them excited about going to the new school,” Senior Civilian for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lisa Metheney said. “We want them they have a love of learning and we want them to, you know, appreciate all of the things that STEM offers, whether that’s being the electrical engineer or it’s being the plumber whose putting everything in to make the water go from the source to come out that tap.”
The school project began in October of 2017 and is on track for completion in July.
