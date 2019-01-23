School choice supporters to rally in Columbia for National School Choice Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Thousands of South Carolinians will celebrate National School Choice Week on Wednesday, Jan. 23. There will be a large march of students, teachers, families and advocates through downtown Columbia that starts at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center to celebrate all school choice options in the Palmetto State.
The attendees will all meet at the Columbia South Carolina Metropolitan Convention Center at 10 a.m. The rally will highlight the importance of school choice in South Carolina and is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2019, which will feature more than 40,000 school choice events across all 50 states.
“My SC Education is excited to celebrate the wonderful education options the Palmetto State has to offer,” Shaunette Parker, executive director of My SC Education said. “We believe that parents know their children best and should have an active role in decisions that affect their children’s education. National School Choice Week is a wonderful opportunity to increase awareness about educational choice.”
This event is organized by My SC Education, a nonpartisan group that seeks to inform parents and the larger community about education options in South Carolina.
