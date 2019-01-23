RCSD seeks to identify robbery suspect who stole money from store on Two Notch Rd.

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for robbery.
According to deputies, a man walked into the Pitt Stop on Two Notch Road around 9 a.m. Jan. 18, and told the clerk to open the register. The man unzipped his jacket, implying he had a weapon.
The woman provided the suspect with the money in the register. He then asked her to walk into the store’s office while he fled.
The man is described by officials as a being around 6 feet tall, weighing between 150 and 180 pounds and being between 35 and 45 years old. He was wearing a tan jacket, jeans, white shoes and a green undershirt, deputies said.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the crime
