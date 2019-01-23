RCSD in search of masked man after convenience store robbery

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County are looking to identify a man involved in a robbery of a gas station in northeast Columbia on January 18.
Officials said the man walked into a convenience store located on the 100 block of Rabon Road around 11 p.m. with his face covered. The man approached the cashier and raised his shirt to show what looked like a handgun placed in his waistband.
The cashier opened the cash register and the suspect took the money inside of it before leaving the store.
The suspect was wearing a black stocking hat, a burgundy sweatshirt, and tan pants.
If you have any information about this robbery or the suspect’s identity, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
