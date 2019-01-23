Organizations offer assistance for furloughed federal employees in the Midlands during government shutdown

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The longest government shutdown in history has left thousands of federal employees across the country working without pay. Many are feeling the effects of the shutdown right here in the Midlands.
With federal workers now facing their second paychecks with a balance of zero, several local organizations are offering assistance to those who are struggling to make ends meet.
Below is a list of initiatives to help:
Welcome Weekend Worship & Luncheon will be held on Sunday, Jan. 27 at Reformation Lutheran Church in Columbia.
Worship will be held at 10 a.m. with lunch following from 11:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
How to donate: Reformation is helping to collect donations Sunday at the church on Union St. Items needed include non-perishable food items (canned food, dry foods, baby formula, instant food mixes); diapers; Gift Cards (Walmart is recommended to help facilitate the purchase of food, gas and/or diapers at a single location).
Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. or Sunday 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Checks (made payable to Reformation Lutheran Church/noted for “Furloughed Federal Employees”) and Gift Cards can be dropped through the mail slot of the Church Office door (single red door facing Union Street).
Financial gifts can also be made online here. At this link, you will find a place to mark your gift for Furloughed Federal Employees. Reformation will make weekly purchases of Walmart Gift Cards with the donations. Visit Reformation’s new website for more information here.
USC Athletics to give federal employees free basketball tickets during government shutdown
The South Carolina Athletics Department will offer complimentary tickets to all men’s and women’s basketball home games for federal government employees and their immediate families through the duration of the partial federal government shutdown.
The Brookland Foundation is now accepting donations to support federal workers in the Midlands going without pay. All donations can be made on their website here.
Fundraising site GoFundMe has started a relief campaign of its own focused on helping the 800,000 federal workers who are furloughed or working without pay due to the partial government shutdown.
LA-Z-BOY gives furniture allowance
Buyers of new furniture at La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries will receive allowances to purchase new furniture when they trade in their old, gently used furniture. Through Friday, Nov. 1, gently used furniture can be exchanged for trade-in value of $150 for any new chair or $250 for all new sofas. After the event ends, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries will donate all of the gently used furniture, as well as cash donations it collects, to local charities.
During the trade-in event, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries will also provide the same new furniture discount in return for a donation of a check of $25 or more, written to the charity of the customer’s choice. La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries collects the checks and forwards them directly to the selected charity.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.