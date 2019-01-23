Organizations offer assistance for furloughed federal employees in the Midlands during government shutdown

Buyers of new furniture at La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries will receive allowances to purchase new furniture when they trade in their old, gently used furniture. Through Friday, Nov. 1, gently used furniture can be exchanged for trade-in value of $150 for any new chair or $250 for all new sofas. After the event ends, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries will donate all of the gently used furniture, as well as cash donations it collects, to local charities.