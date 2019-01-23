Orangeburg woman wanted for December assault taken into custody

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An Orangeburg woman wanted in connection to an assault that occurred in December has been taken into custody.
“This individual took part in a serious assault in which the victim was pistol-whipped and shot at several times,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “The victim was lured into an ambush where he was assaulted by this individual and others.”
Charlene Davis, 25, is being charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, which carries up to 20 years in prison.
In December, a warrant was obtained for Davis' arrest after a man was beaten by Davis and associates.
The victim told investigators he had driven an acquaintance to a remote location on December 10, 2018, but stopped short of driving the entire length of the road due to potholes.
The acquaintance got out to walk the rest of the way but called the victim saying he was cold.
Once the victim had driven toward the end of the road where the acquaintance said he was waiting, several individuals appeared from behind nearby shrubbery and charged the car.
The victim attempted to flee the area but became stuck after slamming into a brick pump house.
He was then dragged from the car and beaten by the group.
Victim’s Advocate Alexis Guinyard told the court the victim had suffered broken hands and a laceration his forehead requiring stitches to close.
Davis was taken into custody on January 21st after Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to her residence in regards to someone shooting at her house.
Davis' bond was set at $15,000 on December 22nd.
Others are being sought for questioning in the case.
If you have information about the individuals involved in this case you should contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at (803)-533-5823.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.