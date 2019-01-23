OCSO launches investigation after driver in collision found with gunshot wound

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is now looking into a car crash after a driver was found after suffering a gunshot wound.
Authorities said the South Carolina Highway Patrol was called out to the crash, which took place on Magnolia Street. However, Orangeburg County deputies were later called once the gunshot wound was discovered.
Officials also found a handgun inside the vehicle.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are working to figure out where the incident occurred and how it unfolded.
“We’re not ruling anything out,” Ravenell said. “We’re looking at all possibilities.”
The driver, who was unresponsive at the scene, was taken to a hospital to be treated.
If you have any information about this incident, contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550. You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.