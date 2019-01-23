OCSO arrested two suspects wanted in December 2018 shooting death of two men

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of two suspects who are connected to the December 2018 shooting death of two men.
“My investigators have been on this case nearly nonstop once it was discovered to have been a crime rather than an accident,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We were then able to obtain warrants on two individuals who we believe were involved in these senseless murders.”
Matthew Brown, 23, and Connell Sheppard, 38, are being charged with two counts of murder.
Brown and Sheppard have been wanted since a car crash on Brelands Road near Holly Hill was later revealed to be a murder scene.
On December 9th, 2018, SC Highway Patrol troopers contacted the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office after becoming suspicious of injuries sustained by two men inside the crashed vehicle.
An autopsy determined the men, ages 29 and 34, suffered fatal gunshot wounds.
Investigators developed information that led them to a “live” social media video made by one of the victims that showed the suspects at the scene prior to the discovery of the car.
Brown was taken into custody following a Dorchester County traffic stop.
During a hearing on Tuesday, January 22nd, Brown’s bond was deferred to a circuit court judge at a later date.
Sheppard was apprehended on Saturday, January 19th by the North Charleston Fugitive Task Force.
Sheppard is expected to appear in court later this week.
“We appreciate the assistance of these agencies who acted quickly on our information to bring these individuals to justice,” Sheriff Ravenell said.
