‘I thanked her about 10 times - I’m very grateful:’ Allen Benedict Court residents thankful for church gift card donations

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Nearly a week after a gas leak at the Allen Benedict Court Apartments prompted residents to evacuate, some residents are receiving a bit of temporary relief.
One Midlands church with a long-standing ministry helping the residents of Allen Benedict Court is collecting and handing out gift cards to those who still don’t have a home.
The Riverside community church tells WIS since Sunday, they have collected five thousand dollars in gift cards for families.
Juanita Stokes, a mother of four who lived at Allen Benedict Court Apartments, says without the $60 she received in gift cards, she’s not sure if she could have fed her family.
“I thanked her about 10 times - I’m very grateful.” Stokes said. “It’s very emotional because sometimes I feel like there is no one there helping and then when they do come out it’s like a relief off your shoulder a big relief, especially when you have kids.”
Stokes says she and her family have been in and out of three different hotels in the last six days. More than 400 people lived at the Allen Benedict court apartments, and while many were put up in hotels, they are still having to move around with no clear answer.
“It’s been a frustrating week. It feels like I’m not at home home. It’s scary being back and forth to different places. It’ll be better if I’m at home, not at three different places," Zakia Davis, Stokes 11-year-old daughter said.
“It’s not a healthy building and I’m not going back,” Stokes said regarding her apartment at Allen Benedict Court.
In the meantime, she is looking for a permanent place for her and her four children.
If you’d like to help, you can drop off gift cards at:
Bluestein Attorneys - 1614 Taylor St, 29201
OR
Indah Coffee - 2238 Sumter St, 29201
The Riverside community church is asking the community to donate in smaller donations, $20 to $50 increments, so they can spread the donations and help as many families as they can.
