Gamecocks power past 16th-ranked Auburn

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The University of South Carolina men followed up the women’s win over Mizzou with a top 25 victory of their own.
The Gamecocks powered past 16th-ranked Auburn on Tuesday night. Carolina’s senior leader Chris Silva fueled the upset victory.
He sets a career high of 32 points against the Tigers. Silva became the second player from any conference in the last 20 seasons to score at least 30 points.
The Gamecocks won 80-77.
Their next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State. Tip off time is at 2 p.m.
