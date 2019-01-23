FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and thunderstorms coming, Alert Day Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Significantly warmer today as a warm front moves through the state, all ahead of a strong cold front that will move through Thursday afternoon. Scattered showers around today with highs 20+ degrees warmer today than the last few days.
Widespread rain and thunderstorms come in overnight into Thursday morning.
Some will produce heavy rain and gusty winds. The system will move in and out quickly as we’ll see breezy, cooler conditions by Thursday afternoon.
High pressure moves back into the Southeast Friday into the weekend.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Thursday morning for Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms
- Much warmer temperatures today with highs middle 60s
- Drier and cooler Friday through the weekend
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun and clouds, breezy and warm with a 40% chance of scattered showers. Highs Upper 60s
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Rain chance 90% Lows Lower 50s
First Alert Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms early, then clearing skies, breezy and turning cooler late. Highs Lower 60s Rain chance 90% Before 11 a.m.
