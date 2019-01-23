First Alert Forecast: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and cooler temps

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A cold front brings big changes to your First Alert Forecast, with heavy rain, gusty winds and cooler temperatures.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight into early Thursday morning is a First Alert for heavy rain.
· A cold front will slide through the Midlands tonight into Thursday, giving way to heavy rain and possibly an isolated thunderstorm or two. Up to an inch of rain is possible.
· Rain will push out of the area by late morning, giving way to gradual clearing.
· Highs will be in the 60s, then cool into the 50s later in the day Thursday. Winds will be gusty at times.
· Sunshine is expected Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 50s.
· We’ll see highs in the upper 50s by early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
A First Alert has been posted for tonight into early Thursday morning. We’re tracking a cold front that will slide through the Midlands from the west. The front will bring heavy rain through the night into early Thursday morning. Some localized flooding is not out of the question. In fact, up to an inch of rain or more is possible for several locations in the Midlands. An isolated thunderstorm is possible as well. Make sure you have the First Alert Weather App since most of this activity will happen overnight. Winds will also be a bit windy from the south-southwest tonight into Thursday morning.
Otherwise, as we go through the day Thursday, we’ll see decreasing rain chances and gradual clearing. High temperatures will be in the 60s, then fall into the 50s later in the day.
Sunshine moves into the Midlands for Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s Sunday through early next week.
First Alert Overnight: Cloudy Skies. Heavy Rain (90%). Isolated Storms. Windy. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Winds: S 10-20 mph with higher gusts.
First Alert Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. AM Heavy Rain (90%), then gradual clearing. Afternoon temperatures in the 50s. Winds: W/SW 15-20 mph, with higher gusts.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W/NW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny, Cool. Highs in the low 50s.
