First Alert Forecast: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and cooler temps

A First Alert has been posted for tonight into early Thursday morning. We’re tracking a cold front that will slide through the Midlands from the west. The front will bring heavy rain through the night into early Thursday morning. Some localized flooding is not out of the question. In fact, up to an inch of rain or more is possible for several locations in the Midlands. An isolated thunderstorm is possible as well. Make sure you have the First Alert Weather App since most of this activity will happen overnight. Winds will also be a bit windy from the south-southwest tonight into Thursday morning.